PSL 8: Multan Sultans replace Dahani with Ilyas
Dahani injured his finger in the opening match against Lahore Qalandars
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Multan Sultans have replaced an injured Shahnawaz Dahani with fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.
Dahani injured his finger in the opening match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) on Monday.
The replacement has been approved by the event technical committee that includes Haroon Rashid (Chair), Usman Wahla (member), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Member, Medical) and Sameer Khosa (Member, Legal)