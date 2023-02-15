PSL 8: Multan Sultans replace Dahani with Ilyas

Dahani injured his finger in the opening match against Lahore Qalandars

15 February,2023 03:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Multan Sultans have replaced an injured Shahnawaz Dahani with fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

Dahani injured his finger in the opening match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) on Monday.

The replacement has been approved by the event technical committee that includes Haroon Rashid (Chair), Usman Wahla (member), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Member, Medical) and Sameer Khosa (Member, Legal)