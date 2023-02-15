Sania Mirza set to launch 'cricket career'

The star athlete has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as mentor

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Sania Mirza, former tennis ace and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has got a job in the field of cricket after she dropped curtains on her glorious career earlier this year.

Ms Mirza got her new assignment as the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a franchise of the upcoming inaugural session of India’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) – a domestic T20 tournament for women players.

The franchise announced the development on Instagram stating: “While our coaching staff handle the cricket side of things, we couldn’t think of anyone better to guide our women cricketers about excelling under pressure and playing bold”.

“We’re proud to have you around @mirzasaniar,” it welcomed the champion athlete and a trailblazer in women’s sports.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in a press release, said the WPL would begin on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium. The tournament will have a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games that will be played over a duration of 23 days.

The WPL features five teams - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.