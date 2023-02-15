New Zealand paceman Tickner to make test debut against England

Cricket Cricket New Zealand paceman Tickner to make test debut against England

Blair Tickner will make his test debut against England at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

15 February,2023 07:32 am

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Reuters) - New Zealand captain Tim Southee has confirmed paceman Blair Tickner will make his test debut against England at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Central Districts bowler gets his chance with injury sidelining Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry on leave for the birth of his first child. Read full story

Tickner has played in 17 T20Is and nine ODIs for the Black Caps but has a modest first class average of 35.17 in 61 matches.

He is expected to slot into a pace attack featuring veteran quick Southee and Neil Wagner, though Southee said at a pre-match news conference on Wednesday that the final XI had yet to be confirmed.

New Zealand could go in with two uncapped quicks if electing to include one of either Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn in a four-prong pace attack.

