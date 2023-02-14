Cadmore boosts Zalmi's morale after hammering Imad for 23

Cricket Cricket Cadmore boosts Zalmi's morale after hammering Imad for 23

Cadmore boosts Zalmi’s morale after hammering Imad for 23

14 February,2023 08:32 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field against Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi on Tuesday.

First Over

For Karachi Kings, Mohammad Amir opened a bowling attack and went on to be costly and gave away 11 runs. Mohammad Haris welcomed with a boundary. Later in that over, Babar Azam smashed a beautiful boundary off the back foot.

Second Over

After hitting a boundary to talented pacer Mir Hamza, Mohammad was perished on 5-ball 10 as Mir Hamza bounced back. Courtesy Mir Hamza’s clinical display with the bowl that newcomer Saim Ayub was run out on 1-ball 1. Mir Hamza finished his successful over by only conceding seven runs.

Third Over

Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim came to bowl the third over and went on to bowl economical over and conceded only three runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore joined Babar Azam as pressure continues to mount on his team.

Fourth Over

Bagging success in his first over, Mir Hamza continued to bowl and gave away only six runs.

Fifth Over

In the fifth over, Cadmore smashed three sixes in a row against Karachi skipper as Imad conceded 23 runs.

Sixth Over

Amir came to bowl the sixth over and conceded only seven runs.

For Peshawar Zalmi, there is a change in leadership as Babar Azam took the captaincy of one of the giants of the tournament. It would be interesting to see that how Babar lead his current side against his former.

On the other side, Imad Wasim is once again captaining the Karachi Kings as he will try his level best to put excellent display with his captaincy and bowling. He also could stun the fans with his aggressive batting.

Kings will be quiet happy after welcoming veteran Imran Tahir, who definitely flex his muscles even at the age of 42. Shoaib Malik is another big name, who remains busy to create big difference with his presence.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad.

— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 14, 2023



— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 14, 2023