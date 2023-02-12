PSL-8 official anthem released

Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi have created magic of their voice

12 February,2023 03:31 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The official anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 has been released which has been titled 'Sab Sitare Hamare'.

The PSL will officially start on February 13 in Multan but the official anthem of the 8th season has been released and is trending on social media immediately after it was released. In the music of the official anthem Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi have created the magic of their voice.

The video runs into 3 minutes and 20 seconds. The song has been made more interesting by different types of music.

Lahore Qalandars' Champion Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Multan Sultans fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim, Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and other stars can also be seen in the official anthem of PSL-8.

The PSL 8 trophy is also shown in the video.





