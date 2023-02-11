Kamran Akmal excuses himself from national selection committees

Kamran Akmal excuses himself from national selection committees

11 February,2023 12:16 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Kamran Akmal, a former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, has stepped down from his new position on the national selection committees due to his commitment to appearing on a local news channel show during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

He made the announcement on Twitter, expressing his regret for not being able to fulfill his duties as a national selector, but also noted that the board had "very generously" accepted his situation. Akmal explained that he had an existing contract with a private television channel for the PSL, and that he would inform the board of his availability after completing his media commitments.

This comes after Akmal's recent retirement from all forms of cricket and appointment to the national men's team selection committee, as well as the chairman of the junior selection committee.