Shaheen asks fans if they like Lahore Qalandars' new kit

10 February,2023 04:02 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is around the corner and Lahore Qalandars have launched their new kit.

— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 9, 2023

Sharing the pictures of his team’s new kit on Twitter, Shaheen Shah Afridi asked his fans if they like the new kit. “Kesi lagi meri Kit? Remember us in your prayers,” he wrote.

— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 10, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Qalandars shared their new kit with Lahore’s map on it. In the launching ceremony – team captain Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Daniyal Latif and other players could be seen posing in their new kit for the upcoming event.

PSL 2023 will start from Feb 13 with Lahore’s match with Multan Sultans in Multan. The opening ceremony of the league will also be held in the city of Saints.