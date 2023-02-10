Shadab Khan's royal look from his baraat wins hearts

10 February,2023 10:41 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan got hitched with Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter in a wedding ceremony on Thursday. Dressed in an ivory sherwani with matching turban, the 24-year-old cricketer chose a classy look for his big day.

In several videos circulating online, the Islamabad United captain can be seen happily greeting his guests at the intimate event. His fans and friends also showered best wishes on his new journey. While several said the cricketer was looking dapper in the royal look.

— K H U R A M (@AbbyTumYaha) February 9, 2023

He also shared his pictures on his official social media accounts. “Alhamdulilah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy,” he wrote.

— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 9, 2023

Shadab’s outfit was designed by famous designer Humayun Alamgir and his styling was done by Tony & Guy.

The cricketer’s wedding festivities kicked off with a close-knit mehndi ceremony. A glimpse of the intimate event was shared on social media by fellow cricketer and friend Hassan Ali's wife Samiya Khan.

In the video circulating on Instagram, Shadab can be seen sitting on the stage, wearing a heavily embroidered, deep green sherwani. As the video progresses, Samiya makes the groom wear a garland and put mehndi on his hand.

Shadab announced his nikkah last month by revealing that he had joined mentor “Saqi Bhai's” family.