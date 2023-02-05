Iftikhar-inspired Gladiators dismantle Zalmi in exhibition match

05 February,2023 06:18 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators thumped on Sunday Peshawar Zalmi in an exhibition match of the eight edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Quetta.

Chasing the equation of 185 runs, Peshawar could manage to score 181/7.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored an unbeaten 50-ball 94, was the Gladiators' linchpin in their victory.He also clobbered 6 sixes in the last over of Wahab Riaz.

