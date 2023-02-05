Cricket returns to Quetta stadium after 27 years

The much-awaited match invited a good number of locals to the stadium.

05 February,2023 02:02 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The cricket returned to the Quetta stadium after 27 years with two important teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) came face to face in an informal match on Sunday.

The much-awaited match invited a good number of locals to the stadium to see exciting moments of the game. Strict security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Quetts Gladiators are playing under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmad against Peshawar Zalmi under Babar Azam’s captaincy.

Quetta Gladiators has set 185-run targit for Peshawar Zalmi.

Batter Iftikhar Ahmad struck 94 runs with six sixers in the last over of Zalmi's Wahab Riaz who took three wickets.