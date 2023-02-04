Pakistan stands her ground on hosting Asia Cup 2023

04 February,2023 11:37 pm

BAHRAIN (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday stood her ground on hosting Asia Cup 2023 at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman management committee Najam Sethi represented Pakistan at the meeting. However, the Indian side contended that Indian team would have to seek Indian government’s assent before moving to Pakistan.

The decision regarding hosting the event is expected to be taken in March and UAE or Sri Lanka would host the event if Pakistan steps back. Mr Sethi left for Dubai after the meeting.