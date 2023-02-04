All eyes on PSL 2023 trophy unveiling

04 February,2023 11:47 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s biggest cricket event Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition is around the corner and people are curious when the tournament’s trophy will be unveiled.

The trophy of PSL 2023 will reportedly be unveiled on Feb 9 in Lahore at the Shalimar Bagh (Garden). The captains of the teams and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi will be present at the ceremony.

The redesigned trophy aims to project Pakistan’s image in a better way. The PSL eighth edition will start on Feb 13 and end on March 19, with eleven matches taking place at Pindi Stadium and other venues. The league will kick off with a match between the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Stadium.

The unveiling ceremony is expected to be a big event with exciting activities planned.