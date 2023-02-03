T20 WC: Pak women team to start training on Saturday

03 February,2023 01:45 pm

CAPE TOWN (Dunya News) – Pakistan women team will start training for the Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The trophy of the mega event will be unveiled in Cape Town. While captains of all the teams will also be participating in the ceremony. Pakistan women team will play two practice matches before their opening match. Pakistan’s first practice match will be against Bangladesh on Feb 6 while the Green Shirts will play their second match against hosts South Africa on Feb 8.

Pakistan women team have been added in the Group B of the tournament where they will face England, India and West Indies. They will play their first match against the arch-rivals India on Feb 12.

Total 10 ten teams will be facing each other for the title of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The final match of the mega event is scheduled on Feb 26 while there is also a reserve day for the final which is Feb 27.