Raja claims head coach, captain were pressurised to include Shan in team

03 February,2023 11:50 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has claimed captain Babar Azam and Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq received phone calls when opening batter Shan Masood was benched in the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Ramiz emphasised during a live interaction with cricket fans that the board puts excessive pressure on players. He stated that the pressure applied by the PCB is so intense that players are expected to comply with their demands at all costs.

Ramiz also disclosed information about the appointment of the vice-captain of the Pakistan ODI team, which he learned from his sources. He claimed that the head coach of Pakistan received multiple calls forcing him to include Shan Masood, who was benched for two matches against New Zealand. He further stated that the PCB is trying to justify its decision to appoint Shan Masood as the vice-captain by putting pressure on the captain and head coach.

Finally, Ramiz criticised the current chairman of the PCB, saying that he has no background in cricket and only attends meetings, posts photos on Twitter, and hands over ICC trophies to Babar. He added that Najam Sethi single-handedly made the decision to appoint Shan Masood as the vice-captain of the ODI team before the New Zealand series.