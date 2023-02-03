Sarfaraz Ahmed decides to bat at number three in PSL 8

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan captain and current skipper of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators has decided to bat at number three in the upcoming edition of the league.

During a media interaction on Thursday, Sarfaraz stated his desire to lead by example with his bat and that he plans to bat at number three or four for Gladiators in the upcoming season. He expressed hope for a better performance by his franchise after missing the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Sarfaraz cited the presence of talented local and foreign players in their squad as a reason for optimism. The opening match of the season will feature Multan Sultans hosting Lahore Qalandars on Feb 13, and Peshawar Zalmi taking on Karachi Kings in Karachi on Feb 14.