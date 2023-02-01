Kamran Akmal named head coach of Peshawar Zalmi

01 February,2023 04:09 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed head coach of Peshawar Zalmi for their upcoming exhibition match against Quetta Gladiators on Feb 5 in Quetta.

Akmal represented Zalmi for seven seasons till last year, before going unpicked in the most recent draft for upcoming season.

Former Pakistan veteran, Inzamamul Haq, will also serve as team mentor for Babar Azam-led Zalmi side in the exhibition match.

Akmal is the second highest run-scorer in PSL’s history with 1972 runs under his belt.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently named Akmal the head of an eight-member selection committee for junior cricket.

The match is being organised as a warm-up event ahead of the eighth edition of the league, which will take place from Feb 13 to March 19.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Umar Akmal, Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Umair Bin Yousuf, Aimal Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, M Nawaz, Naseem Shah, M Hasnain, Khushdil Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), HaseebUllah Khan, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sufyan Muqeem, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Irshad, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Amir Jamal, and Usama Mir.