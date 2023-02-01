What numbers reveal about PSL

01 February,2023 02:30 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is not so far and we have collected a few interesting facts and stats regarding Pakistan’s most anticipating league.

A total of 21 foreign internationals and 15 local players will make their debut in the eighth edition of the PSL, which will be held in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The tournament will take place from Feb 13 to March 19. Five matches will be hosted in Multan, nine each in Karachi and Lahore, and 11 in Rawalpindi.

The international debutantes include Adil Rashid, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jimmy Neesham, and Tom Curran, among others. The local players making their PSL debut include Aimal Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad ‘Karnal’ Zahid, and Saud Shakeel.

Lahore Qalandars will aim to win back-to-back titles, while Islamabad United will look to become the first team to win three titles since the start of the PSL in 2016.

In the seven years of PSL, Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer in PSL history with 2,413 runs in 68 matches, while wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal has the most centuries – three.

Peshawar Zalmi’s ace pacer Wahab Riaz is the only bowler with over 100 wickets in the PSL, while Mohammad Rizwan will aim to become the most successful wicket-keeper in the tournament’s history.