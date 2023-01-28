England to face India in final of U-19 Women's World Cup

28 January,2023 12:39 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The final of the Under-19 Women s World Cup will be played between India and England at Potchefstroom tomorrow.

Earlier, India s spinners wove a web around New Zealand and kept them to 107 for 9 before a masterclass from opener Shweta Sehrawat helped them cruise to an eight-wicket win. Sehrawat scored an unbeaten 61 off just 45 balls with ten fours and was involved in a second-wicket partnership of 62 with Soumya Tiwari (26). It was her third half-century in the competition, by virtue of which she found herself atop the batting charts.

The match will start at 1645 hours Pakistan Standard Time.