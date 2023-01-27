Shoaib Malik felicitates Sania Mirza on 'unbelievable career'

Cricket Cricket Shoaib Malik felicitates Sania Mirza on 'unbelievable career'

Shoaib Malik felicitates Sania Mirza on ‘unbelievable career’

27 January,2023 09:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ace all-rounder Shoaib Malik greeted on Thursday his wife and tennis star Sania Mirza for ‘unbelievable career’.

To commend her wife, Mr Malik said, "You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. "Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career."

Regarding her inspirations "for many," Mr Malik wished Ms Mirza to keep going strong.

Concluding his tweet, Mr Malik said, "Many congratulations on an unbelievable career."