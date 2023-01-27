Afghan female cricket players condemn ICC for not contacting in 18 months

World will understand our sentiments after men's team matches postponement

27 January,2023 04:34 am

LONDON (Web Desk) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not gotten in touch with us since we left the nation 18 months ago, Afghanistan s female cricket players have said.

In response to the Afghan government s limitations on women, cricket Australia decided to pull out of the ODI series against Afghanistan, which according to the international news agency, might have an impact.

They said that since men s team matches have been postponed for the first time because of the sanctions, the world will now be able to understand our sentiments, adding that when the world learns that Australia does not want to play Afghanistan, it will make a difference.

Why didn t the ICC send somebody to check on us given women have been playing cricket in Afghanistan since 2010?

"We need the support of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the ICC, playing cricket for our country is our greatest desire.”

