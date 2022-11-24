COAS Bajwa says admitting mistakes is essential to become leader

24 November,2022 11:42 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that no one can become a leader unless they admit their mistakes.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the dinner honoring national cricketers, while the dinner was also attended by President Arif Alvi. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also talked with captain Babar Azam and speedster Shaheen Afridi, while the COAS also inquired after the health of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

COAS Gen Bajwa said, “Fighting is a leadership job, and whether you win or lose is part of it, but no one can become a leader without admitting a mistake.”

He added that unlike India – which lost the World Cup match by ten wickets – Pakistan lost the final match against England by a narrow margin. Commending the Green Shirts, COAS Bajwa said that the Pakistani team has risen again.

General Bajwa said that the national cricketers are playing excellent cricket. He urged the players to continue to work hard to further enhance their performances.

