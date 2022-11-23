Shadab Khan to miss BBL Season

23 November,2022 09:41 am

LAHORE (ONLINE) - Pakistan’s vice-captain of white ball team Shadab Khan will miss Big Bash League’s (BBL) next season, as his franchise Hobart Hurricanes announced his replacement on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Shadab will not be available during Pakistan’s home limited-overs series against New Zealand in mid of January 2023.

England batter Zak Crawley is poised to make his BBL debut after being named as an international replacement player.

Contracted with Kent in the English Country competition, Crawley is already an experienced campaigner for his native, England, having represented his country 31 times to date across Test and One-Day International cricket.

At the domestic T20 level, right-hand, top-order batter has an impressive strike rate of 145.08 at the having amassed 1284 runs over 47 appearances, including a personal top-score of 108* in 2020.