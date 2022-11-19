Tickets for 1st Pakistan v England Test on sale

19 November,2022 03:26 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The online sale of tickets for the Rawalpindi Test match between Pakistan and England has started.

A large number of cricket fans have booked tickets for the Rawalpindi Test, but tickets are still available in limited numbers, the sale of tickets for Multan and Karachi Test matches will start next week.

The most expensive ticket has been kept at Rs500 and the minimum ticket at Rs250. Cricket fans can visit the website pcb.bookme.pk and buy tickets for each day separately or for the entire match simultaneously.

It is pertinent to mention here that the England cricket team is arriving in Rawalpindi on November 27. Pakistani players will start their training at the Rawalpindi Stadium from November 24 to prepare for this vital series.

The Test match between Pakistan and England is schedule to start from December 1.

Multan Stadium will host the second Test match from December 9. While both the teams will be in action in Karachi from December 17.