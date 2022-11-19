Wasim Akram named Lanka Premier League's brand ambassador

Cricket Cricket Wasim Akram named Lanka Premier League's brand ambassador

Wasim Akram named Lanka Premier League's brand ambassador.

19 November,2022 08:49 am

LAHORE (ONLINE) - Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram was named Lanka Premier League’s (LPL) brand ambassador, it emerged Friday.

Along with Wasim, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya is also named as the ambassador.

"I am delighted to be the brand ambassador of the third edition of the LPL. This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents in Sri Lanka," Jayasuriya said in a release.

"It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent and we saw that during the Asia Cup, earlier this year. LPL is helping Sri Lanka to build its T20I arsenal." Akram, who was part of the 1992 ODI World Cup-winning team, said he is "extremely happy" to be the tournament’s brand ambassador.