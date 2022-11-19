Nasser Hussain believes Pakistan lack players like SKY, Pandya

Cricket Cricket Nasser Hussain believes Pakistan lack players like SKY, Pandya

Nasser Hussain believes Pakistan lack players like SKY, Pandya.

19 November,2022 08:19 am

LONDON (ONLINE) - England’s former cricketer and commentator Nasser Hussain has said Pakistan lacks players like India’s Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan has won more tight matches than India, leading to harsher criticism of the Indian batting team. Nasser Hussain has criticised India’s conservative batting in the first ten overs of a T20I match. Hussain stated he got a lot of backlash on Twitter for criticising India’s top three batters instead of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"Twitter was going ballistic saying how you go on about India and not Pakistan. It’s a completely different thing. Pakistan does not have the batting depth we saw in the last few overs in the final. They don’t have players like Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya to come in and smash it," Hussain said.

Suryakumar was India’s second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, with the highest strike rate among the top run-scorers. Despite poor starts, his free-flowing batting helped India score above-par totals. Hardik Pandya, too, smashed 63 off 33 balls in the semi-finals to help India score a solid total.

The former England captain said that Pakistan can afford not to score a high total since they have the strongest bowling attack in the world. This cannot be said of India.

"Also, Pakistan has the best bowling line-up. So, if they get par, even less than par, they are still in the game. If India gets par against England on a pitch like Adelaide, you are out of the game. One thing is for certain, India has players. The problem is not the players; it’s the mindset. They need an Eoin Morgan-type character, who would say go in and smash it for 20 overs," he added.