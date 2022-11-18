Pakistan under-19 cricket team beat Bangladesh in last T20I

Cricket Cricket Pakistan under-19 cricket team beat Bangladesh in last T20I

Pakistan under-19 cricket team beat Bangladesh in last T20I.

18 November,2022 03:15 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan under-19 cricket team beat Bangladesh under-19 by seven wickets in the second and last T20I match, levelling the series one-one in Multan on Friday.

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 18, 2022

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 163 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Pakistan achieved the target for the loss of three wickets in 18.2 overs.

Pakistan’s Saad Baig was declared man of the match for his brilliant inning of 79 runs.