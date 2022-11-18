Inzamam ul Haq's daughter's wedding turns out as star-studded affair

18 November,2022 10:26 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan Test Captain and chief selector Inzamam ul haq’s daughter got married on Thursday in Lahore.

Inzamam’s daughter Umaima tied the knot with Mohsin Masood in March 2022, a son of famous businessman Malik Muhammad Masood Khokhar of Sargodha in an impressive ceremony held at Lahore’s Khokhar Palace.

The marriage ceremony of Inzamam’s daughter was a star-studded affair as many present and former cricket greats of the graced the wedding ceremony.

A huge crowd attraction was Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Pakistan’ ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi during the ceremony.

Former captains Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Moeen Khan along with Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal, Imam ul Haq and many others participated on the occasion to congratulate the new couple.

They congratulated the former batting legend of Pakistan Inzamam on this auspicious occasion and extended their good wishes to the couple. The cricketing stars also mixed with guests where guests made selfies and pictures with the stars candidly.

The pictures of the event is circulating on social media.

