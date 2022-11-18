Gunathilaka granted bail in case of alleged sexual assault
Cricket
MELBOURNE (ONLINE) - Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was granted bail in Sydney on Thursday, reversing an earlier decision in the case of the alleged sexual assault of a woman while on tour in Australia for the T20 World Cup.
The now-suspended batsman appeared in Sydneys Downing Centre court via a video link from Parklea Correctional Centre, reported the Sydney Morning Herald, where he had been in custody since being refused bail on November 7.
Arrested just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 6, hours before the rest of Sri Lankas team flew out, Gunathilaka has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old woman in Sydneys eastern suburbs.
Bail conditions include a A$150,000 ($100,620) surety posted by an undisclosed person, surrender of passport, twice daily police reporting, a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am, not contacting the complainant, and a ban on accessing Tinder and dating applications.