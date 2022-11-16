Ireland women beat Pakistan to grab T20I series win

16 November,2022 03:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Ireland Women beat Pakistan women in the third T-20 match in Lahore on Wednesday by 34 runs, winning the series 2-1.

Batting first, Ireland scored 167 runs for the loss of three wickets in the 20 overs.

Pakistan were all out for 133 in 18.5 overs.

Irish batter Gaby Lewis smashed 71 runs off just 46 balls. While Amy Hunter was the second highest scorer, hitting 40 runs off 35 balls.

On the other hand, Irish bowlers Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany took three wickets each. Jane Maguire grabbed two and Eimear Richardson took one wicket.

For Pakistan, only Javeria Khan managed to hit a prominent innings, scoring 50 runs off just 37 balls.