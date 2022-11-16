Pakistan team returns home after playing T20 World Cup

16 November,2022 06:18 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team returned home in the wee hours of Wednesday after playing the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia where they were beaten by England by five wickets in the final, Dunya News reported.

The runner-up team of the T20 Cricket World Cup reached Lahore Airport from Melbourne via Dubai on a foreign airline flight. A large number of fans and PCB officials were present at the airport to welcome Pakistan team.

Those who reached Lahore included Pakistan team captain Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and some Pakistan team officials.

