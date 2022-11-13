President Alvi congratulates Buttler-inspired England, admires Green Shirts’ fight

Cricket Cricket President Alvi congratulates Buttler-inspired England, admires Green Shirts’ fight

President Alvi congratulates Buttler-inspired England, admires Green Shirts’ fight

13 November,2022 06:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday congratulated Jos Buttler-inspired England for clinching the title of ICC World T20 for the second time.

Taking to Twitter, President Arif Alvi tweeted, “Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup. Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score.”

It merits mention that England sweep Pakistan by 5 wickets after restricting Pakistan to 137/8. The English bowlers were outstanding with the bowl, particularly Sam Curran, who just conceded 12 runs in his four-over quota, bagging three wickets. Later, with the bat, Buttler and Stokes were smart enough to look belligerent for their knocks.

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 13, 2022