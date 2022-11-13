PM Shehbaz lauds England, feels proud of Green Shirts’ efforts

Cricket Cricket PM Shehbaz lauds England, feels proud of Green Shirts’ efforts

PM Shehbaz lauds England, feels proud of Green Shirts’ efforts

13 November,2022 05:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As the Pakistan cricket team faced defeat against England, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded England for their ICC World Cup triumph, feeling proud of Green Shirts’ efforts in the final at the MCG.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “Team Pakistan fought back hard and brave. Great bowling performance. But England played better today. We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament.”

It merits mention here that Buttler-inspired England have clinched the title of ICC World Cup after winning by five wickets, despite exceptional bowling efforts put by the Green Shirts. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and skipper Buttler played anchoring roles to sweep past Pakistan.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022