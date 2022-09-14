Mark Boucher set to coach MI Cape Town in SA20

Mark Boucher is set to take charge as head coach of MI Cape Town in the SA20.

14 September,2022 12:40 am

CAPE TOWN (Web Desk) - Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher is set to take charge as head coach of MI Cape Town in the SA20, almost immediately after his decision to stand down as the head coach of the national side post the 2022 T20 World Cup. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Boucher will be one of Mumbai s representatives at the player auction, scheduled for September 19 in Cape Town.

On Monday, after South Africa lost the Test series against England 2-1, Boucher announced at the team meeting he would be leaving his South Africa role after a near three-year stint. The news caught CSA both "surprised and shocked," according to the CEO Pholetsi Moseki, who said Boucher wanted to "pursue other interests and opportunities".

While Boucher might not have extensive experience as a head coach in franchise T20 cricket, he had realised that he could foray into full-time coaching after a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders as their wicketkeeping consultant in IPL 2016. Boucher worked as a head coach at Titans before taking charge of the national side.

