Pakistan team comes back after participating in Asia Cup

13 September,2022 01:12 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After participating in Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan cricket team has come back home.

Along with the Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the team reached Lahore Airport. The Chairman Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja was also with the team.

Upon the arrival of Pakistan cricketers Usman Qadir, Asif Ali and fast bowler Naseem Shah, the people chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad at the Airport.

Families of the cricketers were also at the Airport to welcome them.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka won Asia Cup final for the sixth time after beating Pakistan by 23-runs. Pakistan gave up their toss advantage in the final match and failed to chase down a target of 171 runs despite having big hitters in their line-up.