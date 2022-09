Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Final on Sunday

10 September,2022 08:40 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The final of Asia Cup cricket tournament will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.

The match will start at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the last match of Super-IV phase of Asia Cup against Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistani batting line-up miserabally failed and were all-out for 121 runs in 19.1 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka achieved the target in 17 overs.