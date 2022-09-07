Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan need 130 runs to cement place in final

07 September,2022 08:31 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A clinical display with the bowl helped Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 in their 20 overs in the 10th match of the Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Adding value to the Afghan batting order was Ibrahim Zadran who was also the top scorer for his team scoring 35 (37). But the problem was his strike rate of 94.59.

After some early fireworks from Gurbaz (17) and Zazai (21), wickets started to fall for Afghanistan. Haris Rauf took two wickets for Pakistan. While the rest of the bowlers including Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan took a scalp each.

