Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, opt to field first

Cricket Cricket Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, opt to field first

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, opt to field first

07 September,2022 06:26 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Afghanistan in the 10th match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The contest is likely to be ‘breathtaking’ as both the teams have match-winners in their respective sides. After losing their first match against India in this tournament, Pakistan have made a strong comeback, first by beating Hong Kong and then India in Super 4s, this shows the green shirts’ determination to go for victory.

On the other hand, Afghanistan showed their qualities with both batting and bowling in the tournament and defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. This means they can surprise any team in the world as their track record reflects this fact. However, it will not be easy for them to face Pakistan, despite having world-class bowlers as they were beaten by Sri Lanka in their last meeting.

-Experts-

According to experts, it may be difficult for a team to chase a target of more than 140 runs.

If Pakistan win this match, it will be all over for India in the tournament, who are now hanging by a thread after losing to Sri Lanka yesterday.

