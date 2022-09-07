England recall Hales for T20 World Cup

07 September,2022 04:57 pm

LONDON (AFP) - Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales has been recalled to the England squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The 33-year-old will also be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, with Bairstow having sustained a serious leg injury in a "freak accident" on the golf course last week.

Hales has not played for England since March 2019. He failed a recreational drugs test and former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said that had led to a "complete breakdown in trust".

However, the batter s form, along with Morgan s retirement, has enabled him to force his way back into the selectors thoughts.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed his recall in a short team update issued on Wednesday.

The T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia, starts on October 16.

