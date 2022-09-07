Latham warns New Zealand must learn fast to avenge Australia loss

CAIRNS (AFP) - Tom Latham says that the Black Caps have to learn from an opening defeat to hosts Australia if they are to avoid the same fate in Thursday’s must-win second one-day international.

Cameron Green defied cramp to hit a career-best 89 not out to steer Australia to a two-wicket victory in Tuesday’s first match in the Chappell-Hadlee series.

Defeat leaves New Zealand under pressure to level the series before Sunday’s third and final one-day international. All three matches are being played in Cairns.

"The games come thick and fast now, so it’s important we learn from last night, switch on and take that into (Thursday’s) game," the wicketkeeper Latham told reporters on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat, New Zealand scored modest 232-9 with Devon Conway making 46, captain Kane Williamson 45 and Latham 43.

Australia were reduced to 44-5 before Green held up the middle order by putting on a 158-run stand with Alex Carey to help steer the hosts to victory.

New Zealand’s bowlers had blown through the top half of Australia’s batting order inside 12 overs before Green dug in.

Latham says the Black Caps must take their chances, having let the hosts off the hook.

"It was obviously disappointing in terms of the position we were in," he said.

"The way we were able to bowl and put them under pressure was outstanding.

"Hopefully, if we are in that situation again, we can create a few more chances and get a few more wickets through the middle."

Latham hopes the Black Caps win the toss on Thursday in order to test Australia’s batsmen early on the Cairns wicket, which he said became easier as the first match unfolded.