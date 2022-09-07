Rizwan dethrones Babar as top-ranked batter in Men's T20I Player Rankings

Cricket Cricket Rizwan dethrones Babar as top-ranked batter in Men's T20I Player Rankings

Rizwan also thanked his fans for the love and prayers.

07 September,2022 02:52 pm

DUBAI (Dunya News) - A new batter has scaled the peak of the ICC Men’s Player Rankings for T20Is after his exceptional performances in the Asia Cup.

Mohammad Rizwan has become the new No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world, displacing Babar Azam at the top of the charts. Rizwan has been in stunning form in the Asia Cup, leading the run charts with 192 runs in 3 matches.

Rizwan was Pakistan’s mainstay with the bat in their matches against Hong Kong and India, scoring 78* and 71 respectively in their back-to-back victories. His performances have seen him gain one spot, overtaking Babar who has endured a lean run in the tournament so far.

Rizwan becomes only the third Pakistan batter to top the T20I rankings chart after Babar and Misbah-ul-Haq. Babar has been at the top of the T20I batting charts for 1155 days in his career (as of 7 September).

While taking to Twitter, Rizwan said, " Alhumdulillah. Sirf Allah se hota hai . Allah k ghair se nahi hota."

He further addded, "Count this as 1156th day of the reign of Kaptaan @babarazam258. Kaptaan or me alag nahi hain. (Captain and I are not different). The King remains the King. Hum sab aik hain. (We all are one)."

He also thanked his fans for the love and prayers.

— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 7, 2022