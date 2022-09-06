India's Kohli out for a duck in key Asia Cup tie

06 September,2022 06:26 pm

DUBAI (AFP) - Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka bowled India s Virat Kohli for a duck in a crucial Asia Cup Super Four contest on Tuesday.

Kohli, who struck form after an extended batting slump with two successive half-centuries in the tournament, missed a length delivery from Madushanka.

The star batsman -- who faced just four balls -- walked back to stunned silence from a sparse crowd dominated by Indian fans.

India, who lost their Super Four opener to Pakistan, had been sent in to bat after Sri Lanka won the toss.

India desperately need a win to stay in the hunt for the final on September 11.