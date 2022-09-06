Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem get together for fun virtual meet-up

PCB shared a video of the bowling trio of Pakistan participating in a chat.

06 September,2022 10:05 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s pace-trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf acquired collectively for a enjoyable digital meetup.

The video, shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, options the three bowlers participating in a chat. Afridi, who’s at present recovering from a knee injury, needs his two team mates to do nicely within the Asia Cup, earlier than stating that he plans to return for the New Zealand series after recovery.

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 5, 2022

Pakistan will be playing against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in its next matches of the Super 54 stage in Asia Cup. Pakistan will take on Afghanistan on September 7 in Sharjah while the Men In Green will lock horns with the hosts of the tournament on Spetmeber 9 in Dubai.

The four teams are scheduled to play each other once at the Super 4 stage. The top two teams will then qualify for the final, slated to be held on September 11.