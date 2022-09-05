Asia Cup: India to face Sri Lanka on Tuesday

05 September,2022 11:08 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - In a Super four match of the Asia Cup Tournament, India will play against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Dubai.

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

In the first match of Super four, India lost the match against Pakistan by five wickets. While their second match will be against Sri Lanka on September 6. India will end its Super 4 campaign against Afghanistan on September 8 (Thursday).

Like the first four matches of the Indian team, the fifth one will also be staged in Dubai.