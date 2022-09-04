Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20Is

04 September,2022 11:58 am

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim took to social media to announce his retirement from T20I cricket.

In the post, Mushfiqur Rahim explained the reason behind his decision to retire from the shortest format as he wants to focus on Tests and ODIs going forward.

As a result, Mushfiqur Rahim, who has represented Bangladesh in every T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition, will not be available for the marquee event next month in Australia.

He also added that he will be available to play franchise league cricket.

The decision comes after Bangladesh crashed out of the 2022 Asia Cup without a win against their names.