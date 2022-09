Hong Kong win toss, opt to field first in ‘do-or-die’ clash

02 September,2022 06:24 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Hongkong have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in a do-or-die match during the 6th match of Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Injury-hit Pakistan will try to clinch victory against inspiring Hong Kong who as a minnow made strong statement against India and now definitely will take on the field with a new plan against the Green Shirts.

-TOSS-

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk) , Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar