Irfan blessed with baby boy, pens heartfelt message

01 September,2022 07:32 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan on Thursday announced the birth of a baby boy on Twitter.

The 40-year-old fast bowler expressed his happiness in a tweet as he announced that he had been ‘‘blessed with a baby boy.

Urging his fans to pray that Allah Almighty may shower his blessings on the newborn, Irfan also prayed that may Allah Almighty give the newborn an opportunity to serve humanity.

