Balochistan edge Central Punjab in close finish

30 August,2022 08:50 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Balochistan clinched an excited victory against Central Punjab by a margin of two runs, during the second match of the National T20 Cup.

Opting to bat first, Balochistan took an advantage of the batting paradise, setting an equation of 187 runs for the Central Punjab side. Shan Masood and Abdul Bangalzai scored 54 runs each. While other batters just came in and made their way back to pavilion in no time.

The Central Punjab’s bowlers were not so effective, but the only bowler who put Balochisatan under pressure was Ahmed Daniya, who bagged four wickets.

To start the proceedings with the bat, while chasing a mammoth total posted by Balochistan on the scorecard, Ahmed Shehzad and Abdullah Shafique came to bat. But only Irfan Khan and Tayyab Tahir showed a satisfactory performance with the bat as Irfan scored unbeaten 57 (57 off 31), while Tayyab contributed his 51 (51 off 33) to the innings of Central Punjab.

Balochistan bowlers were successful to defend the total in close finish as Amad Butt picked up three, while Kashif Bhatti and skipper Yasir Shah took a wicket each.

