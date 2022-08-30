Asia Cup 2022: Mujeeb casts magical spell as Bangladesh openers perish

30 August,2022 06:32 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Inform Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman once again outplayed the Bangladesh top order, putting Shakib XI under mounting pressure as he removed Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haque, during the third match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan.

In the first match after thumping the Sri Lankan cricket team, the Afghanistan cricket team taking on the field with great confidence. On the other hand, with this match Bangladesh start campaign for Asia Cup 2022, under the captaincy of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan