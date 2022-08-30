Afridi thinks 'Pakistan could have won if Kohli wasn't dropped'

30 August,2022 08:59 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s legendary all-round cricketer Shahid Afridi thinks that Pakistan could have won the game against India if they had held on to Virat Kohli’s catch.

While sharing his thoughts on a private TV channel, he said, "When you are defending a low total, you need support from the fielders. If Virat Kohli’s catch was taken in the slips, I don’t think India would have been able to win the match."

Kohli was given a lifeline by Fakhar Zaman in the first over of the innings when he dropped his catch in the first slip in Naseem Shah’s over.. The former Indian captain went on to score 35 runs in 34 balls.

“They [India] would have been under pressure if they had lost two to three wickets in the powerplay overs,” he added.

Hardik Pandaya’s brilliant all-round performance lead India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-over.

Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya, unbeaten on 33, put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India achieved the target with two balls to spare in Dubai.

While it is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will lock horns with Hong Kong in their second Group A fixture on Friday.