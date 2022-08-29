Asia Cup 2022: De Villiers’ take on Indo-Pak clash

29 August,2022 10:28 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former South Africa batter Abraham Benjamin De Villiers declared the fiery contest between India and Pakistan as proper game of cricket .

The fiery batter of his time took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the breathtaking match between the two Asian giants, saying that the wicket in Dubai to play was tricky, while both the teams had good bowling attack.



De Villiers also congratulated his RCB teammate Virat Kohli for completing his 100 T20I, who was before this match was off-color.

